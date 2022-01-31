Lunar New Year in Korea, Korean New Year marks the first day of the Korean Lunar calendar. It is also known as Seollal and this year, Korean New Year 2022 will be celebrated on February 1st. It is a reason for the Koreans to reconnect with their family and friends, especially through food. Though they indulge in a lot of food items that bring in good fortune and luck, desserts have their own special place during the celebrations. As you celebrate the Korean New Year, here are 5 desserts that you must eat on this big day. From Wearing Hanbok to Sebae or Worship Elders, 5 Important Korean Customs To Celebrate Seollal.

Yaksik (Sweet Rice Dessert)

Yaksik is eaten as a snack throughout the year but is traditionally consumed on the first full moon of the Korean Lunar Year. The sweet rice, nuts, dried fruits, soy sauce, cinnamon, honey, brown sugar make a unique mixture that keeps the rice cake in place.

Sikhye (Rice Punch)

Sikhye is a dessert drink that is made with fermented malt and rice. It comes in a variety of flavours like yeongyeop (alcoholic type), andong and pumpkin. Every flavour is unique and delicious.

Yakgwa (Fried Honey Cookie)

Yakgwavis also used as ancestral rituals. It is a sweet cookie coated with honey and is usually made in flower shaped designs. Koreans love to enjoy it during the Korean Lunar New Year.

Dasik (Tea cookies)

Dasik comes in various natural colours, flavours and shapes like letters or flowers. It is made with rice or soybean flour.

Sujeonggwa (Cinnamon Ginger Punch)

Sujeonggwa is another dessert drink loved by many Koreans. It is made with cinnamon, simmering ginger, dried persimmon, sugar and water and many times is garnished with pike nuts.

For any celebration, desserts are a must. Therefore, as you celebrate the Korean Lunar Year, don’t forget to enjoy the given recipes that will make your day even better. Wishing everyone Happy Korean New Year 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2022 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).