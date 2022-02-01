Korean New Year is a national holiday that marks the first day of the Korean calendar. This year, Korean New Year 2022 will be observed on February 1. The Korean New year is also known as Seollal and celebrations last for three days, the day before the Korean New year, the Korean New year itself and the day after Korean New Year. To celebrate the festival, Korean visit family, perform ancestral rites, wear hanbok, eat traditional food, and play folk games. Also, children receive money from their elders after performing a formal bow. As you celebrate the Korean New Year with all the ancestral rituals, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to your family to wish on this special occasion. You can download from our wide range of collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS. Lunar New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Send Seollal Messages, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers & Telegram Pics to Your Loved Ones on Korean New Year.

The festival occurs on the second new moon after the winter solstice that falls in January or February. To celebrate the day, Koreans go worldwide to visit their family on the annual holiday. Nowadays it happens very rarely that families celebrate the festivals together therefore, it is considered respectful and important to attend the holiday. As you celebrate this family-oriented festival, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can download and send to your family and friends.

Korean New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Smiles Double and Not Your Troubles. With Warm Hugs and Kisses, Happy Korean New Year to You My Love.

Korean New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Our Bond of Love Get Stronger As We Step Into Another Year. With Lots of Love, Wishing You a Happy Korean New Year.

Korean New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That You Are There in Each and Every Memory That I Am About To Create in This New Year. Best Wishes on Korean New Year My Love.

Korean New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May I Begin Each and Every Day of the Coming Year With Your Sight. Wishing a Happy Korean Year to My Darling.

Korean New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All the Success and Prosperity. Happiness and Joy. Wishing You a Very Blessed Korean New Year.

People wear new clothes, give gifts to their family members and traditional food is prepared for all the family members visiting for the holiday. Another important custom observed during the festival is lighting the moon house built from burnable firewood and branches. This symbolises destroying the bad or evil spirits for the new year. As you celebrate the Korean New Year, welcoming good luck and fortune, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your loved ones. Wishing everyone Happy Korean New Year 2022!

