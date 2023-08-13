Melon Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of August; in the current year, it falls on August 13. This unique occasion is dedicated to celebrating various types of melons, including cantaloupes, galia, and other muskmelons, particularly those associated with the people of Turkmenistan. As you celebrate Melon Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of recipes using melons that you can try on this day. From Hydration to Weight Management, Everything Good That Watermelon Does to Your Health.

The melons, especially the muskmelons, hold significant agricultural significance and have a special place in the heritage of the people of Turkmenistan, a nation in Central Asia. Presently, they pay tribute to their meticulously cultivated muskmelons and a remarkable hybrid variety known as the Turkmenbashi melon, named after their inaugural president. Here are some delicious recipes that you can prepare and celebrate Melon Day 2023.

Melon Parfait

Layer diced melon with Greek yoghurt, granola, and a drizzle of honey to create a delightful and healthy parfait.

Melon and Cheese Skewers

Thread melon chunks onto skewers with cheese cubes (like feta, mozzarella, or halloumi) for a sweet-savoury appetizer.

Melon Salad with Mint

Toss melon chunks with fresh mint leaves, a squeeze of lime or lemon juice, and a sprinkle of salt for a simple and refreshing side dish.

Melon Wraps

Use thin slices of melon as a wrap for ingredients like prosciutto smoked salmon or fresh herbs and cheese for a light and creative appetizer.

Melon Dessert Pizza

Spread a layer of cream cheese or whipped cream on a pizza crust or flatbread, then top with sliced melon, berries, and a drizzle of honey for a unique dessert.

Melon and Cucumber Salad

Combine melon chunks with sliced cucumber, red onion, and a light vinaigrette dressing for a crisp and cool salad.

The sweetness and texture of melons make them versatile additions to sweet and savoury dishes, so don't be afraid to experiment and get creative in the kitchen!

Wishing everyone a Happy Melon Day 2023.

