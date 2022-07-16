Sawan falls during the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Sawan 2022 began on July 14 and will continue till August 12. During Sawan, many devotees observe strict fasts every Monday, while there are others who fast throughout the month. They leave no stone unturned to impress Lord Shiva. The first Sawan Somwar Vrat or Monday fast will be observed on July 18. The Sawan fasts are observed to receive blessings from Lord Shiva. As you observe Sawan 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items that you should eat and the food you should avoid during fasts. What to Eat and to Avoid While Observing Solah Somvar Vrat.

According to the Hindu traditions, Sawan month is all about following a satvik lifestyle, which includes refraining from anything that is tamsik in nature, be it food or beverages. It is advisable to eat fruits, fresh vegetables, meals made with sabudana and sendha namak, milk and milk products, like curd and buttermilk during the fast. There are many people who eat only one meal throughout the day. Food Items To Eat and Avoid While Observing Shravan Somvar Vrat During the Auspicious Month.

As it is said, it is important to refrain from following a tamsik lifestyle as you fast during the Sawan month. Therefore, consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol, garlic and onion during the month is strictly prohibited. Also, one cannot have grains, rice and lentils as they are considered Anna. All kinds of spices except rock salt, red chilli, fenugreek, turmeric and any other seeds should be avoided.

