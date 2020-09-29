National Coffee Day is celebrated in the US and Canada on September 29, while internationally it is observed on October 1. Coffee is a popular drink and rightfully deserves a day for it. When you are feeling a little down, a cup of coffee can raise up your spirit. When you go back in history, it is evident that coffee is not just a drink, but has a lot of significance. From being a trading commodity to causing big-time trouble, coffee has a long history through ups and downs. As we celebrate National Coffee Day 2020, we bring to you some crazy facts about the much-loved beverage. How Much Coffee is Too Much Coffee? Know Everything About the Healthiest Way to Get Your Dose of Caffeine Daily!

Brazil is responsible for one-third of the world’s coffee production for over 150 years. It is the second-largest coffee producer in Vietnam. It is loved worldwide for its taste, healthy and beauty benefits. Multiple kinds of research have proven that coffee is good for long life, but it should be had in adequate quantities. Here are some interesting facts about the beverage. Coffee Good For Your Gut, Potential Protective Affect Against Gallstones.

Coffee is the world’s most valuable traded commodity next to petroleum.

In 1675, King Charles II banned coffee shops, because he believed that people who were conspiring against him were meeting at coffee houses, the ban was lifted soon after.

The taste of coffee is different from its scent due to your saliva diluting the flavour.

The name 'Cappuccino' was inspired by monks as the colour of espresso mixed with frother milk is similar to the colour of their robes.

Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world with more than 27,000 retail stores worldwide.

According to some studies, you would need to consume over 70 cups of coffee to kill a 70 kg person.

According to a rumour, Teddy Roosevelt is and was the greatest coffee drinker who used to drink a gallon of coffee each day. We suggest, you don't try anything like that.

You feel more dehydrated after drinking caffeinated drinks due to its diuretic effect.

Coffee was first known as ‘Qahhwat al-bun,’ which means ‘the wine of the bean.’ Later, the word was shortened to ‘Qahwa’ and was converted to ‘Kahve’ by the Turks. In 1582, it came to be known as ‘coffee’ which derived from a Dutch word.

Coffee has caused a lot of divorces in the ancient Arab culture. As per ancient Arab culture, the only way of getting a divorce from your husband is if he can’t provide enough coffee as you desire.

Did you have your cup of coffee today? We wish you a Happy National Coffee Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).