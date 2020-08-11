A lot of us start our mornings with that cuppa of joe, and some love it so much that they drink it all the time. Sure, coffee in moderation supports diabetes and fatty liver, but excessive intake of coffee can lead to heartburn, irritable bowel syndrome and diarrhoea. Plus, many of our favourite coffee drinks are full of syrups and sugar, all of which are related to the risk of diabetes, heart disease and autoimmune diseases. But if your heart breaks to give up coffee, here's you you can healthily consume caffeine. Read on!

Is it Okay to Drink Coffee Throughout the Day?

When it comes to caffeine, you must consider two key factors: how much caffeine do you need, and how does your body absorb the caffeine. According to studies, lower doses of caffeine across the day at regular intervals can offer you with all the desirable benefits of caffeine. Drinking small shots of coffee at regular intervals might also help control the side effects. So, you might be better off taking 200mg of caffeine over six to seven hours rather than drinking all of the 200 mg in one shot. Forget Dalgona Coffee, 4 Easy Coffee-Based Recipes From Iced Caramel to Mousse, You Can Cook in Quarantine With Limited Ingredients (Watch Videos).

How Can You Consume Coffee in a Healthy Way?

Also, consider how small the doses of caffeine that you absorb. A few studies suggest that caffeine may be absorbed quickly through products like caffeinated gummies. On the other hand, with products like coffee and sports drinks, it is absorbed slower in the gut. The more rapid absorption can be particularly helpful, when you have to perform whether you are an athlete, a student or a business owner. Home Remedy of the Week: How to Use Coffee to Stimulate Hair Growth.

How Much Coffee is Too Much Coffee?

So, you might want to drink that warm cup of organic coffee first thing in the morning, and then later in the day when you feel like you need some extra boost, you can have another small shot. Another full cup of coffee it might mean too much and can give you a headache, make you nauseated palpitate. Pay attention to how much caffeine gives you side the side effects and adjust accordingly. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How Drinking Green Coffee Helps Lose Weight (Watch Video).

Also, opt for a high-quality, natural source of caffeine and avoid any caffeine products that are high allergens, fillers, dyes, and binders. And, as everything else, be sure to consult your doctor before trying something new, to make sure it is right for you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).