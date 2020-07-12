National French Fries Day is observed on July 13 in the United States to celebrate the popular fries. People across countries love french fries and is eaten as a side snack with breakfast, lunch or dinner. While it is fast food, people everywhere love it to eat with their meals also. And as we celebrate National French Fries Day 2020, we bring to you the simple recipe to make it at home. French fries are also known as chips, fries, finger chips, fried potatoes or deep-fried potatoes. As we celebrate the day, we bring to you the best recipe to make it at home and share it with your friends and family. National French Fries Day 2020 in US: Crunchy Facts About These Deep Fried Potato Chips That Will Make You Want to Bite Into One RN!

Step-by-Step Recipe to Make French Fries at Home

Take potatoes, scrub the skin and pat them dry. Cut them in the thin long slices to look like French fries.

Put the slices of potatoes in a bowl with cool water and soak for 20 minutes to an hour. This will get rid off the excess starch and give crispier fries.

Drain the potato sticks and pat them with paper towels or kitchen towel. Let them dry well before frying. Health Benefits of Potatoes: From Smooth Digestion to Healthy Heart, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Vegetable.

Fry the potato slices in oil for about five minutes. Don't put all the potato at one go or they will crowd in the pan not letting fry properly.

Take the fries out of the oil using a spider and drain them on a cooling rack. After 30, keep them in the fridge to cool down.

Take them out the next day and let them warm up a bit. Now fry the half fried ones again. Take them out of oil and set them on the cooling rack. While they are still hot and draining, you can add salt.

How to Make French Fries at Home:

On National French Fries Day, cafes and restaurants make various kinds of french fries at home. Some also give discounts to celebrate the day. We hope your French fries turn out to be the crunchiest you have ever eaten. Happy National French Fries Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).