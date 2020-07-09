National French Fries Day is observed in the United States on July 13. Also known as finger chips or fried potatoes, they are much loved by people around the world. Fro its crispy texture and taste, french friends is one of the most loved snack item. People also have it as sides for lunch and dinner. These munchies are a little addictive and one who loves the first bite can just not stop eating till the end. As we National French Fries Day 2020, we bring to some interesting and facts about french does t share with your friend and family. How to Make Fries Healthy and Cut Down on Calories.

Today, French fries are popularly had in different types and flavours. Restaurants serve it with burgers, fried meat and tossed veggies. People love to eat fries with ketchup, ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise and mustard sauce. While most French fries are made from potatoes, some also make it from sweet potatoes. Eating Cheese Is Patriotic Duty, Says France While Belgium Asks Its People to Have More French Fries; Here's How the Food Industry Has Been Hit Economically Around the World.

While it is called French fries, France is not said to be related to its invention. Spanish, and Belgians also claim that they were the sole inventor of fries.

The first appearance of French fries in America could have been at a diplomatic dinner hosted by Thomas Jefferson, who is credited with bring the fries to the US.

During Jefferson's stint as minister to France from 1784 to 1789, he trained his slave James Heming trained as a chef. French fries were one of the recipes he learned.

According to National Geographic, American soldiers first brought fries during World War I in Belgium. And as the dominant language in Belgium is French, well, they named them French fries. Fries vs Chips Has Divided The Internet, Look What is The Difference Between These Potato Snacks.

There is a French fry museum called Frietmuseum in Belgium.

There are 18 types of french fries including waffles and curly fries.

McDonald's buys more than 3.4 billion pounds of U.S. potatoes annually for its French fries. In France, they're called frites, patates frites or pommes frites.

The average American eats about 46.4 pounds of potatoes per year most of which is used in the making of french fries. Have some French fries and celebrate the day this year. You can also tell your friends about the day associated with your favourite snack by sharing pictures on social media with the hashtags #NationalFrenchFriesDay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).