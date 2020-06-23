Who doesn't love potatoes? Be it burgers, french fries, sandwiches or Indian snack items like chaat, sev puri or main course dishes, potatoes have their presence everywhere. Potatoes are often perceived as a food which can cause weight gain. However, that's not the case and it all depends on how you eat it and in what quantity. In fact, people aren't aware of its health benefits. Potatoes can help in smooth digestion, good heart health and be beneficial to you in various ways from the health point of view. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Boiled Potatoes to Lose Weight.

Potatoes are an underground tuber that grows on the roots of the Solanum tuberosum plant. They are not expensive and easily available everywhere. The best part about potatoes is that they are naturally gluten-free. Also, potatoes are loaded with vital nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, fibre, vitamin B, copper, tryptophan, manganese and even lutein. As per SELFNutritionData, 173 g of potatoes provides 161 calories which consist of 36.6 g carbohydrates, 4.3 g proteins and 0.2 g fat. Benefits of Eating Garlic: From Curing Cold to Reducing Blood Pressure, What Are The Awesome Health Benefits of Garlic?

Health Benefits of Potatoes

1. Smooth Digestion - The presence of high fibres in potatoes helps in smooth digestion which promotes smooth bowel movement by adding bulk to stools.

2. Rich in Antioxidants - Potatoes consist of antioxidants like flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic acids which neutralise potentially harmful molecules known as free radicals. When free radicals accumulate, they can increase the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

3. Reduce Inflammation - Potatoes possesses anti-inflammatory and alkaline properties which can reduce stomach acidity and may relive inflammation associated with arthritis.

4. Good For Heart Health - Potatoes contain potassium, chlorogenic acid, anthocyanins and chemicals that help lower blood pressure. This, in turn, can improve heart health.

5. Improve Blood Sugar Control - Potatoes come along with resistant starch, which may help reduce insulin resistance. This, in turn, may help improve blood sugar control. Also, the starch is not completely absorbed by the body. It reaches the large intestine which feeds the good bacteria in the gut.

Therefore, you should not be skipping potatoes from your diet. However, it is recommended to eat them in moderation and in the boiled form to reap their full benefits.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

