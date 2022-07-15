National Tapioca Pudding Day is observed every year on July 15. This day encourages everyone to treat themselves with the sabudana kheer famous around the world. The origin of Tapioca Pudding Day is still unknown but that doesn’t stop us from celebrating this delicious dessert. Tapioca pudding is the most popular American dish made with Tapioca. It is loved by people all over the world. A typical tapioca pudding is made with small tapioca pearls, milk, vanilla, sugar and eggs. As you celebrate National Tapioca Pudding Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated the best recipe for you to try your hand on this delightful dessert. From Stronger Muscles to Controlling Blood Sugar, 5 Health Benefits of Tapioca Pearls or Sabudana.

Watch Easy Recipe Video to Make Tapioca Pudding:

In India, Tapioca Pudding is also known as Sabudana Kheer. People generally love to eat this during the fasts. In fact, most of the dishes made with sabudana in India are consumed during fasts. Most people in India make the sabudana kheer with just three ingredients, milk, tapioca pearls and sugar. While some also add cardamom to add to the aroma of the dessert. How Sabudana (Tapioca) Helps You Lose Weight

Tapioca is originally found in Brazil. It is a starch extracted from the roots of the cassava plant. It is a staple food for people living in tropical countries as it provides an important energy source in the form of carbohydrates. It is used in different forms in different recipes. Recently, they have gained major popularity due to the spread of Taiwanese bubble tea, also called boba tea across Europe and North America. But for making a perfect Tapioca Pudding, it is important to have tapioca pearls. Enjoy the delicious dessert with our given recipe and celebrate National Tapioca Pudding Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy National Tapioca Pudding Day 2022!

