National Tapioca Day is observed every year on June 28. It is a day to celebrate this versatile and less popular food which is no less delicious carb. Tapioca is made from the cassava plant and tapioca pudding is the most popular American dish made with this ingredient. The minerals present in this bubble-like ingredient can provide important health benefits. As you celebrate National Tapioca Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of health benefits that you can enjoy with Tapioca. From Healthy Heart to Stronger Bones, Check Out These Health Benefits of Sabudana.

1. Stronger Muscles

It contains essential amino acids and is a good source of vegetarian protein. Therefore, it helps add muscle mass and improve the tensile strength of connective tissues hence fostering muscle strength.

2. Helps in Digestion

Tapioca contains simple sugar and starch which are easily broken down in the body to provide energy. It also helps prevent stomach cramps, irritable bowel syndromes, constipation, indigestion etc.

3. Help Gain Weight

Tapioca is the simplest form of carbohydrates and starches which help in building essential fat tissues to protect internal organs and ensure uniform lipid distribution in the body and is therefore very useful for those who are underweight.

4. Reduces Chances of Birth Abnormalities

Tapioca contains a good amount of folate which plays an important role in the normal development of the foetus, avoiding any chances of neural tube defects and other birth abnormalities in the newborn.

5. Keeps Blood Sugar Levels in Check

Though tapioca pearls are high in calories and carbohydrates, it does contain plant chemicals that slow down the digestion process. This helps lower blood sugar in those with diabetes mellitus.

Tapioca pearls can be used to make all kinds of dishes from sweet to savoury. They can be enjoyed in the form of snacks, a whole meal or a dessert as well. Celebrating National Tapioca Day 2022, you must know about the amazing health benefits these little pearls bring with them.

Wishing everyone Happy National Tapioca Day 2022!

