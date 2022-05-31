World Milk Day was founded in 2001. Since then it is celebrated every year to make people aware of the benefits of milk. World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1. The establishment of this day was an effort of the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations. Today, there are different varieties of milk available in the market and each one has different benefits. As you observe World Milk Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of different types of milk and their benefits. Cow vs Buffalo Milk; From Nutritional Benefits to Consistency, Which One Should You Choose for Your Daily Needs.

Toned Milk is a homogenous product and contains 3% milk fat and 8.5% non-fat content. Double Toned Milk is produced by the combination of cows or buffalos milk where milk fat percentage is 1.5% and a non-fat percentage is 9%. Standardised milk with any of the cow’s milk, buffalo milk, goat milk or sheep milk or a blend of all where milk fat content is 4.5% and solid non-fat is 8.5%. Full cream milk is made with a mixture of cow and buffalo milk where fat content is 6% and non-fat is 9%. In skimmed milk, all the fat content has been removed and therefore milk fat content is 0.5% and non-fat is 8.7%. Other varieties of milk contain flavoured milk, organic milk and lactose-free milk.

Milk is very beneficial and contains numerous nutrients. It contains calcium, phosphorous and vitamin D therefore is very helpful in strengthening the bones. The calcium present in milk is also known to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Drinking milk regularly improves dental health and protects the enamel surface from acidic compounds. The healthy fatty acids in milk nourish the skin and improve skin tone. It also prevents premature ageing with the presence of antioxidants.

Wishing everyone Happy World Milk Day 2022!

