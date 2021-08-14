The world has witnessed consistently enormous climate changes that have altered the way we live in many ways. The lives of people, animals, and other habitats are always threatened by the effect of drastic climate changes. The sea levels are continuously rising and even the oceans are becoming warmer by the day. Severe climate changes have caused longer, more intense droughts that threaten crops, wildlife, and freshwater supplies.

To make the world better and to adequately address this crisis GreenWorldBank has signed a partnership deal with UN Climate Change. The partnership deal will see both parties take on several projects that will help to urgently reduce carbon pollution and provide strategies to prepare for the consequences of global warming of which the world is currently facing.

The partnership will look to provide:

Advance policies to fight climate change

Engage with businesses to reduce carbon emissions

Help people and nature adapt to a changing climate

GreenWorldBank since it was founded decades ago, has remained true to its commitment to making the world safer, greener, healthier, and more peaceful. The diverse effects caused by climate changes cannot be overstated, and this is due to greenhouse gas emissions produced from several human activities, global temperatures have now become very high and will continue to rise for decades.

Human lives and rights will always be threatened by different climatic changes; more so, posing threats to physical health and survival, food and water shortages, and loss of property, home, and way of life;

GreenWorldBank in agreement with the UN has found more productive ways to offset some of the carbon emissions through cleaner and renewable projects and several forestry schemes in developing countries. This project will help not only to promote a healthier environment but will also help create job opportunities in the countries involved.

Looking at things from the positive side, climate changes may represent opportunities for us to better manage natural resources.

We are working shoulder to shoulder with UN Climate Change and in collaboration with various governments, the private sector, foundations, and international organizations, academia, NGOs, UN agencies, and others to promote positive energy and lasting solutions to climate changes and its effects.

We want to help enlighten the general public about the transformational climate actions and the effects that accompany them. We draw upon our partners’ knowledge and expertise to promote positive, solutions-driven approaches to combat climate change.

GreenWorldBank is also aiding the United Nation in its 10-year Climate Action plan which aims at providing progressive approaches to achieve a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and sourcing 80 percent of electricity from renewable energy by 2030. With this plan, GreenWorldBank and the UN would want to speed up their efforts that focus on reducing consumption through behavioral change, enhancing energy efficiency, and connecting to existing renewable grids.

Our aim for partnering with UN Climate Change and several others is to create a lasting relationship that combines technical assistance and knowledge transfer with financial contributions to secure the implementation of the Paris Agreement for a clean, green climate-resilient future.

Who we are?

"The Best Banks are the ones with the most innovative technological ideas transforming the whole banking experience." GreenWorldBank has the technologies as well as the expertise to remain a dominant force in the digital banking world for decades to come.

We are specifically built to operate in a digital economy. Our very existence is to serve customers in the best possible way and we created a platform that ensures that our customers get the best possible experience when it comes to digital banking.

Our digital banking services take every process of a physical bank on the internet; you can do money transfers, deposits, and everything through our digital portal without having to go to the bank. It also means that the whole journey of your money is digital, from end to end which keeps you secure and worry-free.

We also create a simpler process and easy access everywhere and anywhere while providing better fees due to fewer infrastructures involved. Our biggest advantage as a digital banking system is the speed of transactions, the transactions happen at such a speed that is unmatched by any physical system.

We make it easy for customers to perform all forms of services online ranging from submitting requests, to handling other banking activities online. We are providing a seamless integration of the banking system with the digital world.