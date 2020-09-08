Travelers know conflicts are bound to occur at some point during a trip. Gambling on a smooth sailing trip rather than paying extra for travel insurance is typically the easier choice. Furthermore, travel insurance does not cover everything, and reimbursements are rare. Fortunately, keeping your fingers crossed for an unproblematic trip is something of the past for hotel bookings. Have My Room is a 24/7 responsive service, similar to Airbnb, that allows travelers to list their non-refundable hotel rooms on the rebooking app.

Weather, work conflict, personal emergency, irrespective of the situation, Have My Room assists with cancellations or premature departures and rebooks the room. The original booker gets most of their money back, and the new guest receives a discounted space. Have My Room partnered with over 300 top-rated hotels (and growing) to address reimbursement problems and non-refundable unsold rooms, all-in-all keeping customers satisfied.

"This is also a win-win situation for hotels, as replacement guests can not only check out the hotel, but they will likely spend on room service, hotel dinners, and more," CEO Antonine Poll said. "More importantly, they may become future clients of the brands in question because the new guests would have enjoyed first hand the fine level of services at any given property. Replacement guests are the best word of mouth as they, too, can tell their friends and family for future recommendations."

Poll, an avid traveler, started Have My Room in 2019, after realizing the struggle and loss of booking non-refundable hotel rooms. He wanted to provide people with a financial safety net, while also allowing others to experience sold-out hotels for the first time. Have My Room recently partnered with Rakuten and Impala travel for a more extensive list of unique properties accessible on the app. Have My Room guarantees a hasslefree process that is more affordable and reliable than its competitors. Poll cares about his customers and is dedicated to expanding the list of hotel accommodations.

"Contacting hotels and explaining the concept when you are simply starting was not easy; however, you do not get anything easily in life," Poll said. "We made sure they knew that this was a better experience for their client and would benefit them in the long run. We are still working extremely hard to bring as many hotels as possible. I'm a big dreamer, and I do not take 'no' for an answer."

Have My Room seeks to salvage any unfortunate situation with only the best alternatives. Have My Room is dedicated to connecting people with unforgettable experiences. It is a perfect problem-solving app at the tip of your fingers.

"Our vacation in Dubai was great thanks to Have My Room’s professional and responsive team,” Have My Room Client Alizia Zerizer said. “We were able to connect with them easily on WhatsApps through the app and the price was greater than any competitors. They really want you to enjoy the full process,thank you we cannot travel without you.”