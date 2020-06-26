Childhood obesity is on the rise and can be a concerning medical condition that can set up the stage for diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. While various factors such as diet, lack of exercise and genes may increase the risk of obesity, air pollution, smoking, and living in high population density, may up the risk of obesity according to a recent study. The Barcelona Institute for Global Health drew a link between pollutants and childhood obesity. Here are is how air pollution is related to childhood obesity.

Air Pollution and Childhood Obesity

The study concluded that children living in densely populated areas with few services and facilities were more likely to be obese. The body mass index, waist circumference, body fat mass and skinfold thickness were studied to determine the children's obesity status. Blood and urine samples from the children and their mothers during pregnancy were also analysed. Childhood Obesity: Can Malnutrition Make Children Obese?

The results showed that exposure to smoking (both smoking during pregnancy and passive smoking) and air pollution were associated with a higher childhood BMI. That said, differences in socioeconomic status did not explain these findings. Antibiotic Exposure in Infants Associated with Higher Risks of Childhood Obesity.

Vehicular Pollution and Childhood Obesity

Another recent study found that early exposure to air pollution from vehicles can also increase the risk of obesity in children. High levels of nitrogen dioxide, emitted by diesel engines, significantly led to weight gain in children. Plus, the other pollutants produced by road traffic have also been linked to obesity in children. Men's Health Month 2020: From Childhood Obesity to Lack of Physical Activity, Here's Why Male Boobs or Gynecomastia are On the Rise Among Boys!

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that 90% of the world's children are breathing unsafe air. Concern over the impact of toxic air on children's health is on the rise as research reveals severe long-term damage to both their physical and mental health. Another study revealed that obese girls are 43% more likely to develop problems like anxiety or depression compared to their peers in the general population.

