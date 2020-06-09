Men's Health Month 2020: From Childhood Obesity to Lack of Physical Activity, Here's Why Male Boobs or Gynecomastia are On the Rise Among Boys!

(Picture credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Breasts are never a part of male physiology. However, some men still develop sagging and jiggling breasts. Men with male boobs or gynecomastia often have self-confidence issues. Of course, one should be accepting of one’s flaws and should embrace the body; not everyone can handle a physiological defect with rock-steady confidence. And while some men may live happily with their male boons, it can be worth to know why they get them in the first place. Here are the most common causes of man boobs.

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the major causes of male boobs, and it is often a direct outcome of unhealthy lifestyle coupled with junk and high-calorie foods. Eating processed foods increases body fat percentage and also damage and alter an adult’s body composition even though children are the worst affected. Excess fat produces more oestrogen, which delays puberty and leads to the development of certain feminine features. Inability to control weight also leads to accumulation of more fat in the glands increasing the size of the moobs. Man Boobs and Soy: Why are Soy Products Bad for Males? Everything You Should Know.

Low Physical Activity

Lack of physical activity can be a reason behind male breasts. The recreational content created to keep children hooked to their screens restricts physical activities and makes the hormones go for a toss. Plus, lack of physical activity means the inability to burn calories effectively and hence the man boobs. Can Lavender and Tea Tree Oil Make Men’s Breasts Grow? 5 Everyday Things That Can Cause Man Boobs!

Hormonal Imbalances

An imbalance between androgen and estrogen at the time of puberty can lead to man boobs. In some boys, there is a fall in male hormone at youth for unknown reasons. This is when the female hormones take over, and the visible effect of this is the prominent breasts. As the hormones stabilise, further development of the mammary glands stops. About 25% to 30% of boys tend to develop this condition. Men's Health Month 2020: Can Wearing Tight Underwear and Skinny Jeans Lower Your Sperm Count and Make You Infertile?

However, we can safely conclude that increasing obesity is the cause of the increasing number of men and boys developing breasts. A lifestyle change is, therefore, imminent.