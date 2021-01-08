Happy Bubble Bath Day! Every year on January 8, Bubble Bath Day is celebrated for all the goodness that this magical & therapeutic activity brings along with it. A relaxing hot bubble bath is loved by everyone and today, you must definitely do it BUT before that, you might want to know more about the benefits of bubble bath. From mind relaxation to detoxification, bubble baths are known to have both physical and psychological benefits in humans, depending on the types of bath bombs and essential oils used.

If you do not know, the bubbles on top of the water, aka foam bath or foaming bath insulate the bathwater and it known to keep it warmer for a more extended period. So if you want to relax for a longer time, you might want to go for a bubble bath. Meanwhile, let's talk about some of the benefits of having a bubble bath:

Calming your mind while making you happy

Mood elevation

Cleanse and detoxify

One of the best way for your skin to take in the nourishment of essential oils

Improved hydration and nourishment

In some cases that may involve, Epsom salt, bubble baths are also known to heal your skin

Relieves sore muscles

Improved blood circulation

Relieves cold/flu symptoms

Improves sleep

Relieves congestion

Reduced tension

Children find bubble baths fun and enjoy playing with the bubbles, which entice them to take their baths. Some bubble bath, bath foam, or foaming bath serves a dual purpose and can also be used to wash skin or hair. Bath foam preparations may be in the form of a liquid, gel, or as solids in the form of powders, grains, or tablets.

