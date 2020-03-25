Coronavirus: British National Given HIV Antiretroviral Drugs to Treat COVID-19 in Kerala, Now Tests Negative

Doctors at a medical facility | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kochi, March 25: A British national, who was administered HIV antiretroviral drugs for treating his coronavirus infection, has tested negative, doctors at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital here said on Wednesday. Coronavirus in India: NPPA Advisory Warns Chemists Against Selling Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir Without Prescription.

The patient, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, responded well to the drugs combination of Ritonavir and Lopinavir, and his latest test results showed he has recovered, a hospital statement said. The doctors said the treatment was effective on the patient who was given the drugs for seven days.

The result of the test of his samples conducted three days after giving him the drugs returned negative, they said. The doctors made the disclosure of his recovery after the second test result on March 23 also turned negative.