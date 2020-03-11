Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Spread Through Reusable Cups and Bottles That You Carry To The Gym? Here's How to Keep Them Germ-Free

Reusable bottle (Photo credits: Pixabay)

The novel coronavirus that originated in the Wuhan city of China has swiftly spread across the globe, causing a lot of panic. The cases of COVID-19 has spread to more than 100 countries, including India and people nationwide are leaving no stone unturned to protect themselves from getting infected. While the government have imposed travel bans, that may not be enough to contain the disease. Apart from wearing masks and keeping the hands germ-free, the reusable bottle, and coffee mugs that we so diligently carry can harbour dangerous virus and bacteria. Here's everything you need to know.

Can Coronavirus Spread Through Reusable Bottles and Cups?

Unlike the dishware, the reusable mugs and bottles travel with us when we take public transportation, use the elevators or go to densely populated places. It is, therefore, effortless for your reusable items to come in contact with infections and germs. The viruses and bacteria can collect on the tops, the outside and the drinking spouts of the water bottle. And since the novel coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces for up to nine days, you should clean your bottles daily. Coronavirus Protection: How To Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? Right Way To Use A Hand Sanitiser.

What Are The Other Dangers of Not Cleaning The Reusable Items?

Tap water can also carry other bacteria and microbes, which can grow inside the water bottle over time. The bacteria are even more likely to grow when we drink shakes, juices, sports drinks and coffee in the bottles. Plus, when we sip the bottle, some of the oral bacteria and saliva can end up in the bottle and form biofilms of bacteria if not cleaned. All of this can collectively make us sick. Coronavirus Outbreak: Drinking Alcohol Will Not Protect You from COVID-19, Says World Health Organisation.

What Is The Best Way To Clean Reusable Bottles and Cups?

To keep your coffee mugs and water bottles germ-free, you must wash them daily after every use. It is okay if you refill your bottle a few times from the water filter at the gym, but make sure to wash it once you are back home. To clean your cups and your bottles, all you would need is plain hot water, detergent and a bottle brush. However, if you have not cleaned your bottle for a while and you are worried about the build-up, make sure that you use cleansing enzyme detergent tablets. Coronavirus Prevention: The Best Way To Wash Your Hands To Protect Yourself From The Deadly Virus.

As respiratory diseases are spreading, we should be taking the cleaning more seriously throughout the year and not just because of the coronavirus scare.