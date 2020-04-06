Can Coronavirus Survive on Fabrics? Right Way to Wash Your Leggings and Pyjamas to Prevent the Spread of Germs During COVID-19 Pandemic

Leggings (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You must have wiped your doorknobs and kitchen countertops a hundred times, but what about the leggings that you were sporting yesterday? Or worse, have you been wearing the same pair the entire week? While it is still unclear if coronavirus survives on fabric, you may want to take the necessary precautions. We give you a low-down on the best materials to wear when you step outside of your home and the right way to wash them.

Fabrics to Wear that Do Not Harbour Germs

Most likely, you are wearing leggings are made from spandex, polyester or any other synthetic material. It turns out that these moisture-wicking materials can help the growth of bacteria and germs. While there is no significant research on fabrics with anti-viral properties, wearing cotton can be more helpful than others as they do have not been shown to harbour bacteria.

Things to Remember While Wearing Leggings Outside

If you are venturing out to the store, avoid the temptation of sitting on the couch in your comfy leggings. You may also want to change to a fresh pair of leggings, the moment you get back home from your grocery shopping. While there aren't conclusive numbers on how long the virus can live on clothes, but it is best to air on the side of caution till there is more information.

Right Way to Wash Your Pyjamas and Leggings

The CDC has released guidelines on how to laundry, so if you want to be safe, keep these tips in mind.

First, wear disposable gloves while handling dirty laundry and wash your hands immediately after removing the gloves. Try not to shake your dirty laundry to minimise the possibility of dispersing the virus through the air. Look at the manufacturer's instructions before you launder your clothes. If possible, wash them in lukewarm water and dry them thoroughly.

Ultimately, be sure to wash your clothes every single day, even if you are sitting at home. Take every measure to keep the items in your closet as clean as possible.