New Delhi, November 4: The overall number of global coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has topped 47.3 million. The COVID-19 infection has so far claimed more than 12 lakh lives across the world. All eyes are on the development of anti-coronavirus vaccines taking places in various countries. In this article, we bring the latest updates on various vaccine candidates such as Oxford's AZD1222 and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. COVID-19 Vaccine: India Has Reserved Nearly Rs 51,000 Crore to Vaccinate All Citizens, Says Report.

Oxford-AstraZeneca: According to Oxford Vaccine Trial Chief Investigator Andrew Pollard, trial results of AZD1222, or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 are likely to be available by the end of this year. "I am optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Andrew Pollard was quoted by Reuters as saying. "Our bit - we are getting closer to but we are not there yet," he added.

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech: Phase 3 trials of Covaxin are underway in India. Covaxin, India's first indigenous coronavirus vaccine, has been found to be safe without any major adverse events in the first two stages of trials. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: 30 Million, Including Frontline Health Workers, to be Vaccinated in First Phase.

"Covaxin was found to be safe without any major adverse events in the first two stages of the trials involving about 1,000 participants. Having received the approval from DCGI after assessing data from Phase I and II as well as the results of animal challenge study, we have moved into the last phase of trials," Sai Prasad, Executive Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), told IANS.

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Given to UAE PM: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister and the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm. According to UAE-based media outlets, phases I and II trials of the vaccine were successfully conducted.

