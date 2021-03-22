Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a video about her favourite go-to exercises. Disha posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen doing weighted squats with 70 kilos, hip thrust with 30kilos, hamstring curls and deadlifts with a kettlebell. Why Disha Patani Digitally Enhanced Her Calvin Klein Sports Bra Pic With Deep Cleavage for Diwali 2018 Instagram Post?

"Some of my fav go to exercises," she wrote as caption. Disha's sister Khushboo wrote: "Damn (fire emojis). Burning sensation" Her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha wrote: "Woah Deeeeeshu".

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha's upcoming release includes the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film Bharat. She also has Ek Villain 2 and KTina coming up.

