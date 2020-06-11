Easy Herbal Tea Blends to Try at Home: From Orange to Rose, Brews That Will Refresh You Beyond Measure!

Herbal tea (Pixabay)

Nothing can match the joy of sipping on a refreshing cup of tea. When brewed well, the aroma of this beverage can lift your mood and relax your tensed nerves. But the benefits of tea multiplies when you add other herbs to the concoction. We are not asking you to go shopping for an expensive tea blend. You can make your own herbal tea blends at home. Simply get these herbs, grab some honey, and you are there! These tea blends also come with incredible health benefits.

Orange Tea

Orange tea can be a treasure trove of vitamin C to boost your immunity. Plus, the brew can be excellent to relax your senses. National Tea Day 2020: From Weight Loss to Strong Immune System, 5 Health Benefits of Drinking Tea Everyday.

Ingredients:

1 tsp orange extract

1 cup of any black tea of your choice

1 tsp black pepper

A handful of dried orange slices

1 tbsp cinnamon chips

1 tbsp lightly crushed cardamom pods

How to Make

Slice the orange into thin segments and dry them on low temperature in an oven. Cut them into triangular wedges once dried. Now mix all the ingredients and place them in a jar. Let the mixture sit for at least 2 to 3 days, allowing the orange extract to soak in the spices and the tea. To brew, heat water and put the mixture into the boiling water. Enjoy it warm!

Lavender Tea

Lavender tea can be excellent to reduces soreness and swelling and promotes healing. International Tea Day 2020: From Green Tea to Chamomile Tea, Here Are Five Type of Teas With Various Health Benefits.

Ingredients

1/2 cup lavender

1/2 cup comfrey leaf

1/4 cup red raspberry leaf

1/4 cup plantain leaf

1/4 cup uvaursi leaf

1/4 cup shepherd’s purse

1/4 cup yarrow

1/4 cup sea salt

How to Make

Mix all the herbs together and store in an airtight container. To brew, boil two cups of water and add 1 cup of the mixed herbs. Boil till the herbs get infused in the water. Strain the herbs into a container. You can also store the concoction in a refrigerator. You can also store the mixture in a spray bottle or store the dried herbs in a muslin bag.

Rose and Chamomile Tea

Roses are a rich source of vitamins as they are a treat to the eyes. Mixing chamomile with rose petals can be an excellent remedy for your tensed nerves. Lactation Tea to Boost Breast Milk Supply: How Safe Are Herbal Teas For Breastfeeding?

Ingredients

2 cups organic rose petals

4 cups chamomile blossoms

2 cups lemongrass

How to Make

Mix all the ingredients well and place in a tightly-sealed container. Add one teaspoon of the mixture to a cup of warm water and let it settle for five minutes. Strain and enjoy the pink, infused water.

The aroma of citrus fruits or flowers blended with the tea and spices of your own choice will refresh you beyond measure!

