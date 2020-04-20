National Tea Day 2020: From Weight Loss to Strong Immune System, 5 Health Benefits of Drinking Tea Everyday

Tea (Photo Credits: Pexels)

National Tea Day 2020 will be celebrated on April 21. This day is observed in the United Kingdom to celebrate the love for tea. This year marks National Tea Day’s fifth anniversary. As the world is hit by the coronavirus pandemic situation, this time the celebration will be hosted as the National Virtual Tea Party. On the occasion of National Tea Day 2020, let us discuss the health benefits of tea, which includes weight loss to a strong immune system. Ginger Lemon Turmeric Tea to Strengthen the Immune System against Cold.

Tea is often regarded as the best refreshment beverage that can freshen up an individual's mind and body at any given time. There are wide varieties of teas such as green tea, herbal tea, black tea, mint tea to name a few. Tea can be beneficial for the body in numerous ways. Black, green and oolong teas are made from leaves of the same plant, which is camellia sinensis. While herbal teas are products of the roots, leaves, flowers and other components from a variety of plants. Now we will give you good reasons to drink this tea on National Tea Day 2020. Home Remedy of the Week: Black Pepper Lemon Tea for Strong Immune System to Help Fight Against Diseases.

Health Benefits of Tea

1. Weight Loss - Drinking green tea, which contains caffeine and catechins, a type of polyphenol may help with weight loss.

2. Good Heart Health - Regular intake of green tea and black tea can lower cholesterol and blood pressure, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

3. Good for Diabetics - The catechins in green tea may keep blood sugar in check, which may lessen the chance of type 2 diabetes.

4. Strong Immune - Herbal tea like black pepper tea, ginger tea, turmeric cinnamon tea can boost immunity due to their antioxidant properties.

5. Smooth Digestion - Herbal teas like chamomile can prove to be effective for people with irritable bowel syndrome because it is an antispasmodic.

Therefore, on National Tea Day 2020, you should enjoy this healthy beverage with your family members by staying indoor. It must also be noted that tea should not be taken in excess, as anything in excessive quantity is not good for the health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)