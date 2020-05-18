From Burnout to Post-Quarantine PTSD, Be Prepared to Face These Mental Health Challenges From COVID-19 After the Lockdown!

Stress (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Although many countries are slowly relaxing the lockdown rules, we are nowhere close to flattening the curve this pandemic. New symptoms are being reported every other day, and patients are testing positive again. Now, the world does not have an idea about going about things the right way. Whatever happens, things are not going to be the same again, and mental health challenges will likely emerge as we transition the next phase of dealing with COVID-19. Here's what you should be prepared for.

Burnout

Working from home comes with its challenges of sharing spaces with boisterous children and the burden of domestic chores. You might have had too many back-to-back meetings leaving no time to do the actual work. The next phase of COVID-19 might involve a spike in burnout. Furthermore, the lack of persona; interaction might make you less effective, leading to burnout. How to Stay Calm During COVID-19 Pandemic? Expert Tips to Diffuse Stress and Anxiety Related to Mental Health and Financial Insecurities During Lockdown.

Post-quarantine PTSD

The quarantine can leave you with post-traumatic symptoms such as stress, confusion, and anger. You may suddenly have to navigate your relationships with those you share your spaces as well as with ourselves. Plus, you may not have the same mojo as you had at the beginning of the lockdown, which might lead to a lot of stress. Accept that these are unprecedented times and think what you can do to care for yourself. COVID-19 Pandemic: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Shares Mental Health Tips to Help Children and Elderly Cope With Stress and Anxiety.

Scare from Domestic Violence

It is heart-breaking that domestic violence cases have spiked during COVID-19. Physical violence is one thing, but there is also gaslighting and emotional violence. Emotional violence can leave permanent scars. If you are in an abusive relationship, regaining contact with your friends and family and create an exit strategy. Remember, some people believe in you and will help you get out of this situation. Have You Put on Weight COVID-19 Pandemic? From Emotional Eating to Skimping on Sleep, Here’s How Stress is Making You Fat!

Survivor Guilt

Perhaps you are coping a lot better than people around you, or maybe your job industry is thriving during these times. When everything in your life might seem okay, you might get pangs of guilt. You can feel stressed about being okay when the rest of the world is suffering. The best thing to do during this time is to feel grateful for what you have and do as much as you can for the society.

Bottomline

By recognising the signs of these mental health challenges, you address them before they hit you full throttle. Accept the reality and acknowledge that there are things to fear.