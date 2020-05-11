Have You Put on Weight COVID-19 Pandemic? From Emotional Eating to Skimping on Sleep, Here’s How Stress is Making You Fat!

Overweight. (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Stress in small doses is okay! It is our body's natural response to a threat. But when you are always stressed, it can have negative consequences on your body and mind. Weight gain is one of the most common side effects of stress. We all know as easy it is to put on weight, it is as much difficult to lose that extra body fat. Now do not stress out! Just avoid making these mistakes and focus on dealing with stress in healthy ways.

Worrying

According to a study published in the Journal Appetite found that worrying about a stressful event in the present or future can increase the levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin and cause you to eat more. Focus on the good things in life rather than worrying about the stressing factors. How to Stay Calm During COVID-19 Pandemic? Expert Tips to Diffuse Stress and Anxiety Related to Mental Health and Financial Insecurities During Lockdown.

Forgetting to Eat

Amid the endless errands and stressors, do you find yourself too busy to eat? Skipping a meal can slow down your metabolism and set you up for bingeing later. It can also cause a spike in your blood sugar levels and make work seem even more difficult and stressful. When you are too busy to eat, fill up with milk, oatmeal or berries to reduce stress and shrink your waistline.

Emotional Eating

Whether you mow down a large pizza at 10 pm or turn to fried foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner, emotional eating can make you put on a lot of weight. So, the next time you burry the day's stressor in a jar of Nutella, just think about your waistline before you dig in. It might help you stick to your fruit salad and Greek yoghurt. Did the Buttons of Your Jeans Start to Social Distance From One Another? Here’s How Stress Gives You that Belly Fat During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Skimping on Sleep

Not only do you need adequate Zzzs to deal with stress but also to prevent weight gain. A study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that people who got sufficient sleep burned more calories than their sleep-deprived counterparts. They also burned 20 percent more calories after a meal versus those who did not get enough sleep.

Making Rash Decisions

Are you stressed out? Avoid going to the supermarket as stress can cause you to make bad food choices. If you must make a trip to the grocery store, make a list of the things that you need so that you are less likely to give in to your impulse purchases. Self-Care During COVID-19 Pandemic: Ways to Bring the Calmness and Trendiness of Boutique Fitness Class to Your At-Home Workout.

Not Working Out

Do not have time for exercise? Sweating out for just five minutes every day can help lessen your stress. Even forcing yourself to join the virtual workout classes can earn you serious perks. Do you need a little bit of help to get off the couch? Scheduling virtual sessions with a trainer or splurging on a foxy workout gear can be excellent ways to stay motivated.

Overdoing on Caffeine

A few cuppas of joe are perfectly fine but relying on caffeine to power through the day can backfire in more ways than one. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, overdosing on caffeine can lead to weight gain. So, think twice before going on that afternoon java run. Plus, you could easily hit your daily recommended calorie intake if those coffee drinks are filled with sugar and cream.

Do not try to brush off your stress by calling it 'normal. When it comes to weight-loss success, what you eat may not be as vital as what is eating you. Curbing stress is more important for weight loss than following all the best eating strategies.