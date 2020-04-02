COVID-19 Pandemic: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Shares Mental Health Tips to Help Children and Elderly Cope With Stress and Anxiety

Mental Health Tips (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

It has become so difficult to escape news about the novel coronavirus that we have started believing that the virus is already at our door. But having kids and elders at home can make an otherwise unfazed you, anxious. All the COVID-19 information floating can make you exceptionally stressed and bring out the hypochondriac in you, to say the least. Thankfully, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences has released some guidelines for the well-being of your family. Make a note of these tips.

Caring for The Mental Health of The Elderly

Spend time with family: You can help diffuse the stress when you involve in family discussions. If your parents or grandparents stay far away, ensure that you make regular voice and video calls to help them feel secured.

Perform recreational activities: Involving in recreational activities like solving puzzles, playing board games and listening to music can divert and calm down an anxious mind.

Make time for exercise: Simple stretching, yoga, and indoor walking can be extremely beneficial for the mental and physical well-being of your family. COVID-19 Pandemic: Food Safety Tips to Handle Groceries to Prevent Exposure to Coronavirus.

Involve them in daily activities: Keeping busy with daily activities like gardening and cooking can help reduce anxiety. If the elderly in your house is staying alone, help them identify a support system to buy medicines and groceries.

Cut down on listening to the news: With so much information on the pandemic, it is difficult to filter out reliable news. Do not watch news reports all day and get your info from reliable sources like WHO and CDC.

Caring for The Mental Health of Children

Provide assurance whenever needed: Listen to your children and answer their queries about the outbreak. Read them stories, so they feel loved and less anxious. Working from Home during COVID-19 Pandemic? These Stretches Will Help Ease Elbow Pain from Too Much Typing.

Manage your child's anxiety: It is usual for your child to feel anxious during this time, so look for emotional cues. Make them understand that the situation will be better and that they are safe.

Engage them in indoor activities: To keep your children from getting bored, involve them in fun indoor activities by teaching them craft and having some pizza making sessions. You can include them in yoga and dancing which they will enjoy.

Keep them in contact with friends: Physical distance from friends can be a cause of distress, so make sure that you help them be in touch with their friends to calls and video calls. Bored During COVID-19 Lockdown? From ‘Dumb Charades’ to ‘Never Have I Ever’, These Games Are Super Fun to Play Over Video Calls.

Give them clear information: While you should not bombard your child with news, it is essential to keep them updated with the correct information. Give them facts they understand, so they do not look confused or anxious.

Make a routine of learning at home: Learning should not stop when the schools are closed. Ensure that they practice small assignments related to their lessons. Check their progress from time to time.

In the end, it is crucial that everyone in your family practices handwashing and covers their mouth and nose with a bent elbow while coughing or sneezing. Plan in advance, in case any member of your family falls sick.