Hair Washing Routine: Here's How Often You Should Shampoo Your Hair Based on Your Hair Type

Hair washing (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

How often should you wash your hair? While some say twice a week, a few recommend washing hair just once a week. The truth is, there is no universal right answer for how often you should wash your hair. Every hair type is unique with unique needs. Your thin, greasy hair won't follow the same rules as curly hair. That said, not washing your hair enough can lead to dandruff, irritation and clogged pores. So, depending on whether your hair is fine or oily, here's a fundamental starting frequency.

If You Have Fine, Flat Hair

Fine hair can expose the grease more than other hair types even if your hair is not that greasy. While you may be tempted to oil your hair every day, it can strip your hair off the natural oil. Try washing your hair every two days with a gentle, volumising formula. Dry Shampoo and Hair Care: Know All About Its Benefits, Negatives and DIY Recipe.

If You Have Thick Hair

If you have denser hair follicles and your hair is not that oily, washing your hair once a week can be just fine. If your hair is prone to build-up and itching, try a shampoo with inflammation-reducing and pore-clearing tea tree oil. It will clean your roots without stripping off the oil from your hair.

If Your Hair Is Wavy

Your waves can get weighed down by oil, especially if your hair is fine. Wash them every alternate day to keep them voluminous and defined. Use a sulphate-free shampoo with moisturisers to prevent the straw-like dryness. What Causes Grey Hair? From Stress to Smoking, These Things are Responsible for Your Salt-And-Pepper Strands.

If You Have Coily Hair

If you are dealing with greasy roots and dry ends, make sure that you wash your hair every three days. Use a sulphate-free clarifying shampoo on your curly hair to remove build-up. Protect Your Coloured Hair From Summer Sun With These Simple Hair Care Tips.

And if your hair is oily, keep your hair-washing schedule to every alternate day with a gentle, clarifying shampoo that will break down the oils without stripping your hair. If your hair is damaged because of all the heat styling, use a keratin shampoo that repairs the broken ends in your fried hair.