What Causes Grey Hair? From Stress to Smoking, These Things are Responsible for Your Salt-And-Pepper Strands

Grey hair (Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Some love to sport that latest-in-trend silver mane. But for many, the arrival of grey hair is a thing of enormous worry. The good news is that scientists are working hard to find out a way to prevent grey hair. But what exactly causes them? Is it possible to nip them in the bud before they show up? It turns out that your hair doesn't grey; it just grows that way. Hair grows for one to three years, and then you shed it. With factors such as age, the new hairs are more likely to be white. Here's everything that is causing your hair to grey.

Your Age

You must have noticed that 50 percent of the population has about 50 percent grey hair at the age of 50. Just like your skin, the texture of your hair also changes with age. So ageing can be held as the biggest culprit of grey hair.

Your Ethnicity

Caucasians and redheads tend to grey earlier as compared to Asians and African-Americans. Scientists haven't figured out why this happens, but your race has a massive role to play in your hair colour.

You are Stressed

While stress won't cause you to go grey directly, it can implicate a lot of skin and hair problems. For example, during an illness, people tend to shed their hair rapidly. You also tend to lose a lot of hair after any stressful event.

You Smoke

Smoking stresses your skin and hair and low levels of vitamin B12 are notorious for causing loss of the hair pigment. So, eat foods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to protect your cells against toxins and perhaps grey hair.

The pigment-forming stem cells making your hair pigment sometimes wears out prematurely. So your hair dye can surely coat your hair in colour, but that does not alter the structure.