South Indian food is not just delicious but is also healthy and nutritious. Uttapam, a South Indian dish, can be eaten as a healthy breakfast. Uttapam is usually served with sambhar and coconut chutney. The outer layer of Uttapam is crispy whereas the inner layers are spongy and soft. Let's take a look at how uttapam is healthy for breakfast and also check out its recipe. Sambar Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Immunity, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This South Indian Dish.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Eating a nutrient-dense dish like uttapam can keep you full throughout the day and, thereby, help avoid overeating. The good carbohydrates of this South Indian dish also help in keeping the body active and energetic throughout the day. Uttapam is prepared with a combination of dosa batter and healthy vegetables. During this preparation, rice and lentils are ground separately and fermented.

How is Uttapam Healthy For Breakfast?

For breakfast, it is necessary to eat a dish rich in macronutrients- carbohydrates, proteins and fats. The lentils used in uttapam can provide the body with a good amount of proteins which boost metabolism and can help in weight loss. People who are highly health-conscious can use brown rice instead of white rice for preparation. Oats and vegetable uttapam is also a healthy variant of this dish, which can provide the body with rich fibre that can smoothen the digestive tract.

Healthy Uttapam Recipe

Now that you are aware of the health aspects of uttapam, you should include it in your breakfast menu regularly. However, be sure to use healthy vegetables for preparing this dish and also eat it in moderation for good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

