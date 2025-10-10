Team India cricketer Arshdeep Singh recently featured for the national side in the Asia Cup 2025 and is currently preparing for the Indian limited over side's next tour to Australia. Arshdeep Singh is now a regular in the Team India side after playing a big role in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory. Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. In 65 T20I matches played so far, the left-arm pacer from Punjab has picked up 101 wickets. Although he played only two matches in the Asia Cup 2025, he remains a key weapon for the side in conditions that are seamer-friendly, specially with his left arm angle. Arshdeep Singh Performs Push-Ups Near Boundary, Entertains Fans With Dance Moves During IND A vs AUS A 3rd Unofficial ODI 2025 in Kanpur (Watch Video).

Arshdeep Singh recently featured in a popular YouTube interview, named 'Breakfast With Champions' alongside host Gaurav Kapoor. In the interview, Arshdeep spoke about his journey as a cricketer to the Team India squad and also revealed several anecdotes about Team India and his teammates. Arshdeep is a fun loving person and he brought that side out during the interview as well. Amid this, fans noticed that Arshdeep Singh was wearing a T-shirt with 'SIXTY9INE' written on it. This made them take to social media and react on Arshdeep's quirky T-shirt.

Arshdeep Singh in 'Breakfast With Champions'

'He is the Samay Raina of Cricket'

He is the samay raina of cricket — Avinash (@avieeee__) October 9, 2025

'Arshdeep Singh T Shirt'

Arshdeep Singh 🌚 T shirt 💀 : pic.twitter.com/dbOqdDWinb — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) October 9, 2025

'Arshdeep Singh With 69 T-Shirt'

'Look At His Shirt'

This Arshdeep man look at his shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gs8PzniGjF — Ghumman (@emclub77) October 10, 2025

'Arshdeep's T-Shirt'

'His T Shirt'

'Paji Forget to Hesitate'

Paji forget to hesitate 🤣 https://t.co/l0L5dFmHXS — Sourabh (@vellasrv) October 9, 2025

Is 'SIXTY9INE' a Brand?

Yes, the T-Shirt that Arshdeep Singh is wearing is of the brand 'SIXTY9INE'. That is why the brand name of 'SIXTY9INE' is written on the chest of the T-Shirt. Star Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh is the brand ambassador of 'SIXTY9INE'. That is the reason he was endorsing them by wearing their branded T-Shirt in the interview. Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma Recreate ‘10 Wala Biscuit Kitna Ka Hai Ji’ Meme After Team India’s Super Over Victory in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash (Watch Video).

Arshdeep Singh is the Brand Ambassador of 'SIXTY9INE'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

'SIXTY9INE' is a brand that does retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).