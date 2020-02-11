How to Use Essential Oils to Combat Anxiety? From Lavender to Peppermint, These Oils Can Help Beat Stress and Make You Feel Less Tensed

Lavender Oil (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Essential oils are not just for aromatherapy and fancy spas. Inhaling as well as topically applying essential oils can have mind-body benefits. Certain varieties of essential oils can be very beneficial when it comes to relieving stress and anxiety. While research for mental health benefits of essential oils is still expanding, there is research to suggest that certain essential oils may work for stress relief, better sleep and more. If you have been feeling tensed lately, these essential oil can help you feel more at ease.

1. Lavender Essential Oil

According to a study published in the Natural Medicine Journal, lavender essential oil has been shown to relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression. Lavender essential oil might impact the limbic system of the brain, which controls your emotions.

2. Orange Essential Oil

According to a study published in the Iranian Journal of Nursing and Midwifery Research, the orange essential oil has been shown therapeutic in lowering feelings of anxiety during labour. Meditation Can Make You ‘Error Proof’ By Reducing Your Stress and Increasing Memory, Says Study.

3. Rose Essential Oil

Just like orange oil, rose essential oil has been shown to reduce anxiety in pregnant women during labour. A study published in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal, suggested that adding a few drops of the rose essential oil in foot bath helped pregnant women feel better.

4. Peppermint Essential Oil

The menthol in peppermint has been shown to relieve tension and discomfort, which in turn can help you feel calm and relaxed. Common Anxiety Triggers and Ways to Deal with Them.

5. Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Just like peppermint oil, the menthol in eucalyptus oil, produces a cooling effect which helps relieve aches and tension. This, in turn, can diffuse anxiety and promote feelings of relaxation. How to Open Up about Your Mental Health: Tips to Deal with Depression, Anxiety and Emotional Issues.

6. Jasmine Essential Oil

You may already love the jasmine essential oil for its floral scent. According to a study published in the Journal of Health Research, jasmine oil has been shown to promote feelings of well-being and beat sleepiness and symptoms of anxiety.

And while there isn't substantial research on tea tree oil, it is believed to boost immunity, reduce stress and ward off sickness. You can also try using the oh-so-relaxing chamomile oil that can help you sleep. The oil can also have the same calming effect when added to a bath or an aromatherapy diffuser.