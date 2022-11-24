Ok now the sex life of this couple in question will make you go 'whaaat, that's crazyyy'. For some it may be super kinky while for others it may mean straight up shocking. A lady has revealed her husband's "embarrassing" sex secret that may be XXX-tra HOT. Under the alias Rachel, the woman asserted that her husband, Nick, suffers from "sexsomnia," which causes him to initiate XXX time while he is sound asleep, in a recent interview on the podcast "Healthy-ish."

However, his wife insists that she doesn't mind it too much because their discussions can become so passionate she actually likes it. According to Rachel, their success rate is "6 out of 10," and Nick typically awakens when the sex is too intense. Sex Addiction is a Mental Health Disorder, WHO Declares.

"I was fast asleep, I thought he was fast asleep, and all of a sudden he started to get a little bit handsy with me," she told Healthy-ish. "I tried to talk to him and be like, 'What’s going on?' because [he’s] obviously fast asleep, and he didn’t respond, and I then realized he was unconscious. When I mentioned to him the next morning, he had no recollection of it whatsoever."

What is Sexsomnia? Symptoms and Characteristics

Sexsomnia is incredibly uncommon. Only 17 occurrences of the illness were recorded in one study out of 16,000 individuals. Only 94 cases had been reported as of 2015. Similar to other sleep disorders like insomnia and sleepwalking, sexsomnia can be made worse by engaging in particular behaviours and activities like being under stress or anxiety, drinking alcohol, sleeping in poor surroundings, travelling, or even sharing a bed. Some people with sexsomnia either currently sleepwalk or ever did. This is a prevalent issue, and medical professionals refer to it as sexomania.

It may entail initiating sex with a partner or masturbating when they are dozing off. Although women can develop sexomania, men are more frequently affected by the disorder. The severity might range from simple obtrusive moaning to sexual and occasionally violent behaviours while you're asleep. According to research, having sex while you're asleep is more common than you might think. Although it's difficult to get an accurate estimate because many sufferers are too ashamed to report it or simply don't remember their sleep sex habits, it's thought that it may affect 1% of the population. Sexomania has also been frequently addressed, both as a serious condition that can end relationships and as a lighthearted indicator of one's sex drive.

