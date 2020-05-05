Losing Track of Days and Time During Quarantine? Here's Why Life Seems Blur and What You Can Do to Feel a Little Normal During COVID-19 Pandemic!

Analog clocks (Photo credits: 6072518/Pixabay and Himal Chaudhary/Pexels)

Do not know whether it is Tuesday or Friday? You are not alone! Life is a blur for a lot of us, as the line between leisure and work time is restricted to our bedrooms. But that is entirely normal to experience. This happens any time we have a significant shift in routine. When we are used to a structure to our days, moving to self-isolate at home disrupts that structure. Here is a break down on why you could be losing track on time and what you can do to feel more grounded during this time.

Why Are You Losing Track of Days and Time Right Now?

Your Regular Routine Has Gone Out of The Window: Before the lockdown, on Mondays, you would probably leave for office early, on Wednesday you had standing lunch plans with your colleagues and Friday was frozen for date night. Since you did something different on every workday, you naturally knew which day of the week it was. Every day feels the same without distinction.

You Could Be Working Overtime: It is possible that you are putting in extra hours because you are worried that doing anything less might mean losing your job. If you had a consistent work schedule, suddenly burning the midnight oil can throw off your sense of time.

Your Schedule is Out of Whack: Do you find yourself staying up late these days? You do not have the compulsion to wake up early in the morning, or anxiety-induced insomnia is keeping you awake. Your circadian rhythm is thrown off when your sleep schedule is all over the place which makes you feel you are out of sync.

You are Spending More time Looking at Screens: Whether it's logging in for extra or scrolling on your smartphone, the increased exposure to these blue-light emitting devices can disrupt the body's internal biological clock. When you turn to the games and shoes to beat stress, you also reset your biological clock.

How to Get Back on Track?

Maintain a Routine: Add some structure to life and exercise, work and eat your meals at the same time every day. An excellent way to maintain a schedule is to divide your day' into 'before' lunch' and 'after lunch,' and organize other activities around that. To differentiate one day from the next, make new weekly traditions. For instance, you might want to prepare pasta for dinner on Tuesdays or attend a virtual yoga class on Thursdays.

Make Workdays Different from Day Offs: Plan specific fun activities for days off. Leave your weekend for reading and watching movies. Little things like these can make a big difference.

In the end, block some time out each day to not work and do something that you enjoy. It could be painting or practising songs in your guitar! Just do what you like.