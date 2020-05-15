National Dengue Day 2020: From Getting Rid of Stagnant Water to Using Repellent Creams, 5 Precautionary Measures to Keep Mosquitoes at Bay

National Dengue Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

National Dengue Day is observed on May 16 to raise awareness about dengue and its preventive measures. The day was introduced by the Ministry of Healthy and Family Welfare to increase understanding among people about how it can be prevented. The viral disease is transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito infected with any one of the four dengue viruses. A person generally develops symptoms within three to 14 days after the bite. Fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain and rashes are some of the symptoms. As we observe National Dengue Day 2020, we bring to you precautionary measures to be adopted to avoid the spread of the virus. National Dengue Day 2020: Are You Sick Because of COVID-19 or Is It Dengue Fever? Here's How to Distinguish Between the Symptoms of The Diseases!

On this day the ministry intensifies its preventive measures and preparedness for the control of disease in the country before transmission can begin. For some people, dengue can also cause nausea, vomiting, bone pain, pain in the eyes and unusual bleeding of gums, red spots under the skin or bruising. Dengue Fever Symptoms: Warning Signs of the Vector-Borne Disease You Should NEVER Ignore.

Apply mosquito repellent, ideally one containing DEET.

As the transmission season is monsoon, wear long-sleeves and long pants to cover your arms and legs during this time.

Use mosquito nets while sleeping if you live in a place where mosquitos are prevelant.

Don't keep water in coolers and other small containers for more than a long time, change it every week.

For water that cannot be changed, appropriate larvicides should be used.

Water storages containers should be kept covered with lid preventing mosquitos from breeding in it.

You can also use coils and vaporisers to prevent mosquito bites.

Importantly, dengue patient should be prevented from being bitten from mosquito further. This will prevent further spread of dengue to other persons.

Dengue mostly occurs in tropical and sub-tropical areas and mosquito bites only during the daylight hour. People affected with dengue can infect others by transmitting the virus through the Aedes mosquitoes during 4-5 days of the onset of symptoms. Hence, it is important to take preventive measures to avoid the spread of the disease.

