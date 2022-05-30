National Safe Sun Week 2022 takes place from May 23 till May 30. National Sunscreen Day is a day to recognise the danger that comes along with sunbathing. It is observed every year on May 27.

Sunscreen lotions are used to protect ourselves from the harmful effects of the Ultraviolet radiation that comes with the sunlight. it can lead to sunburns, hyperpigmentation of skin and in long run can even lead to skin cancer. As you observe the National Sunscreen Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of FAQs that you must know as you plan to soak yourself in the sun. How to Choose the Right SPF during Monsoons.

Sunscreen lotion works as a protective layer between the skin and the sunlight. It is the number one weapon in the battle against UV caused skin cancer. It reduces the risk of sunburn and in the long term, skin cancer. To get the best results, always wash your face and apply a generous amount of sunscreen over your face, neck and upper chest. Rub the excess onto the back of your hands so that all the areas exposed to the sun are covered with the sunscreen. Here’s All You Need To Know About This Important Observance.

The right way to apply the sunscreen is before your makeup but after the CTM. CTM refers to cleansing, toning and moisturising. Therefore, wash your face and apply your regular face toner. Let it settle down and then apply the moisturiser. This completes your CTM. Later, put on the sunscreen lotion, gently massage it all over the face and then go ahead with your makeup. Always follow this step-by-step routine to get the best results from your skincare routine.

