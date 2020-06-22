Being a mother can be overwhelming. With the new baby in the tow, you must just be trying to adopt this brand new lifestyle. But parenting does not come without its own challenges. Sleep deprivation in new mothers is real, and there is no magic solution to this problem. However, with a few tips, you can get through this really intense period. Read on till the end to save yourself another sleep-deprived day with your little baby.

Eat Well

We cannot stress enough on how much you need to load up on all the energy-boosting foods. Eat a banana every day as it can give you significantly more energy than any other fruit. Add nuts to your meals as the omega-3 fatty acids in them are too good for the body. Post-Pregnancy Care: 10 Expert Health Tips for New Mothers.

Exercise

Moving around can help a lot despite all the exhaustion. The endorphins released through exercise can boost your mood and make you more energetic. While you do not need to hit the gym, walking and yoga can help. International Day of Action for Women's Health 2020: Hygiene Tips Every New Mum MUST Follow to Prevent Bacterial and Viral Infections.

Stick to a Routine

Try to keep your routines regular and go to bed as early as possible. You do not need to wait to check if your baby wants a bottle at 11 pm. You will at least have some hours of sleep when your baby needs another bottle at 1 a.m. Every minute of rest you get is a win. Also, get as much daylight as possible during the day as it helps reset your body clock reset.

Quick Tips for New Mums

Switch your phone to night mode in the evening as this makes the light less bright, promoting sleep. Attention New Moms! Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Overeat While Breastfeeding. Get a lot of sunlight during the day to keep your natural biorhythms intact. Dim the lights in your living room to encourage the production of melatonin. Put your electronic devices away two hours before you hit the sack to stimulate melatonin production, and you fall asleep faster. Open the window in your bedroom as the fresh air will help you sleep better Never leave your phone next to your bed as the electromagnetic radiation can disturb your sleep.

If getting enough sleep has particularly become a challenge, these tips will surely help.

