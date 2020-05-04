Staring at Laptop and Mobile Phone Screens All Day Damages Your Eyes: Here's How to Reduce the Digital Eye Strain During Lockdown!

Work From Home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In the words of Madonna, 'I'm a digital girl in a digital world.' Digital devices are allowing us to work from home, connect with people and stay sane during these trying times. But digital eye strain is a downside you must consider. Have you ever experienced discomfort after using a digital device for more extended than an hour? The chances are that you are experiencing digital eye strain. When disconnecting is not an option, use these tips to consider protecting your eyes from stress.

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule

The 20-20-20 rule is one hack that is easy to implement daily. Make a conscious effort to take a 20-second break from your screen every 20 minutes. Then, focus your gaze at something 20-feet away. Eye Exercises to Improve Your Eyesight and Prevent Vision Problems.

Remember to Blink

When you too occupied browsing or working, it can be easy to look continuously at the screen without blinking. Blinking can help keep the front of your eye surface moist. From Diabetes to Cancer, 5 Things That Your Eyes Could Be Trying To Tell You About Your Health.

Adjust Your Laptop

Always position yourself at an arm's distance away from your screen. The centre of the monitor should be about four to eight inches below eye level, so lower your screen. Position it to avoid glare from overhead light and windows.

Reduce Glare

Always try and use softer lighting on your devices. Did you know that matte filters can reduce the glare on tablets, phones, and computes? Prevention of Blindness Week 2020: From Nuts to Green Leafy Vegetables, Best Food for Good Eyesight.

Increase the Text Size

Another quick fix to reduce digital eyes strain is to increase the text size on your devices. Increasing the font will make the content more visible on the screen.

In the end, check your prescription. Not having the right prescription for your glasses could cause the discomfort on your eyes. Always get a comprehensive eye exam done every year.