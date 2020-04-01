Prevention of Blindness Week 2020: Eye Exercises to Improve Your Eyesight and Prevent Vision Problems

Eye (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Can you imagine a world without lost eyesight? Certainly not! Even recognising your loved ones would be a task, let alone enjoying the morning view of the garden. People with a weak vision often tend to suffer from myopia and hypermetropia and become more prone to blindness in older age. While factors like genetics, age and nutrition all have a role to play in weak eyesight, eye problems can also be caused by macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataracts. And while you may need glasses or even surgery to treat these conditions, performing a few of these eye exercises can improve your eyesight.

Exercise 1

Hold a pencil at arm's length and focus on it. Now slowly bring it closer to your nose and then move the pen far away from your vision until you lose focus. Repeat this about ten times a day. Here’s Why Your Eyelid Twitches Uncontrollably.

Exercise 2

For a few seconds, roll your eyes in the clockwise direction, and then move them anti-clockwise for a few more seconds. Repeat four or five times and blink your eyes in between each set. Weird Eye Symptoms That Could Signal a Serious Health Problem.

Exercise 3

Move all your focus on a distant object for a while. Focus at a dot or the moon for three to four minutes without straining your eye. You can perform the same exercising focusing on any other object.

Exercise 4

Try to flap your eyelids and, blink your eyes 20 to 30 times rapidly without shutting your eyes. Now close your eyes and allow them to rest. Digital Eye Strain: Ways to Keep Your Eyes Happy When You Are Glued To Your Screens.

You can perform these exercises several times a day. Also, gazing at a span of greenery early in the morning has shown to help improve your vision.