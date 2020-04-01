Prevention of Blindness Week 2020: From Nuts to Green Leafy Vegetables, Here Are Top Five Foods for Good Eyesight

Prevention of Blindness Week 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year Government of India from April 1 to April 7 organise prevention of blindness week campaign to raise awareness towards the visually impaired individuals. India has many individuals who are visually impaired by birth or due to mischance. We should indeed all join hands together and take initiative to spread knowledge related to eye health and vision. Having said that, we will help you with a list of five food items from nuts to green leafy vegetables which are good for eyesight. Digital Eye Strain: Ways to Keep Your Eyes Happy When You Are Glued To Your Screens.

Most of us ignore to take care of eye health and therefore with increasing age the eyesight reduces. Our lifestyle plays an important role in eye health in the long run. The eating habit, sleeping pattern and the way you operate laptop/ cellphone to name a few have to be taken into consideration to maintain good eyesight for a long long time. As per the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), published in 2001, adding micronutrients like zinc, copper, vitamin C, vitamin E and beta carotene may reduce the risk of age-related decline in eye health by 25 percent. This study was further updated in the year 2013 which stated that omega 3 fatty acids including DHA are also good for healthy eyesight. Now without further let us see below list of food items good for eye health.

Top Five Foods For Good Eye Health

1. Nuts - Cashews, walnuts and peanuts should be regularly eaten as snacks, as they can improve eyesight. The main reason being is that they are loaded with omega 3 fatty acids and a high level of vitamin E.

2. Seeds - Similarly like nuts, seeds like chia seeds and flaxseeds are also good for eyesight. They contain a high amount of fatty acids, apart from that also rich in fibre, proteins which can help in weight loss and improve heart health.

3. Green Leafy Vegetables - It would be wise to include spinach, kale in your meals regularly for overall good health. Green leafy vegetables come along with lutein and zeaxanthin and are also a good source of eye-friendly vitamin C.

4. Carrots - This vegetable is rich in Vitamin A and beta-carotene which gives the orange colour to carrots. Vitamin A is good for eye health. While beta-carotene is required in the body to make Vitamin A.

5. Eggs - This nutrient-dense food is not only a good source of proteins, but also perfect for eye health. Eggs consist of lutein and zeaxanthin, which can reduce the risk of age-related sight loss, apart from that they are also rich in zinc.

Apart from eating above-mentioned foods for eye health, it is also necessary to wear sunglasses during afternoon time, as excessive sun exposure can cause cataracts. Also, diabetes patient should continuously monitor their blood sugar level, as it is one of the main reason for blindness, a condition known as diabetic retinopathy.