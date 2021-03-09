Stem cells are a sort of medical marvel, continuously disproving previous theories about what we accepted as true and false in the world of medicine. As doctors and researchers continue to explore what’s possible with these cells, more solutions and incredible discoveries are being unearthed.

One of the latest reveals that has come with stem cells is their ability to restore hair loss on patients. With fast and effective results, stem cells are now being touted as the latest hair transplantation technique that is revolutionizing an industry, said hair transplantation expert Dr. James Deyarman.

Stating that hair loss stem cell therapy is the most advanced and modern approach available for treating thinning hair and advanced hair loss, Dr. Deyarman works with clients to help them get the desired hair density possible in the shortest amount of time and with limited recovery periods.

“From my research, I have seen that stem cell therapy has the ability to build or reinforce the hair follicle papilla. This is the base of the hair follicle bulb that is made up of connective tissues and capillary loops. Since this is the main connective tissue, the stem cells prove to be really useful in regenerating and repairing the hair follicle papilla,” said Dr. Deyarman.

Poised to Change the Worldwide Industry

Dr. Deyarman’s medical data has laid the foundation for a program of stem cell treatment that is directly administered to the balding area. The procedure produces effective, fast, and long-term results in the world of hair growth, making it a much easier process when compared to other hair loss treatments on the market.

Other surgeons and patients have echoed Dr. Deyarman’s findings, claiming that stem cell therapy is the most efficient hair restoration technique available to date.

“I have been studying and researching hair restoration for over 40-years, and I can confidently say I have never uncovered something as effective and promising as stem cell therapy,” said Dr. Deyarman. “This advanced form of hair restoration is about to change not only the industry, but men’s lives around the world. We are very excited for what this new medical technology will bring.”

Over 40-Years of Expertise and Experience

Dr. Deyarman has been studying the development of new techniques in the world of hair transplantation since 1974. He brings over 40-years of experience in the field of hair transplant surgery, which makes him one of the industry’s most respected and regarded hair transplantation surgeons. Additionally, Dr. Deyarman has written and lectured extensively on the topic of hair loss, now emphasizing the power and potential of stem cells for hair transplantation.

Dr. Deyarman is currently a member of the National A.O.A., California Osteopathic Association, San Diego Osteopathic Association, International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, and a past board member of the California State Association (O.P.S.C.).

Today, Dr. Deyarman owns and manages the Deyarman Medical Group. His practice provides hair replacement services to all individuals in both San Diego, as well as those that fly in to use his services. His team works to provide permanent solutions to hair loss for all clients.