The cases of varicose veins are increasing in India with 30% of the population already suffering from it. “The discomfort and pain that comes with it is the problem beyond cosmetic appearance," says Dr. Jathin, an expert in the field of vascular surgery. The rising issue of varicose veins is setting the alarm with little awareness among the people. Thus, Dr. Jathin shares valuable tips to combat varicose veins by making changes in lifestyle.

Many people suffering from varicose veins often find compression stockings as comfortable option to treat varicose veins. There are many pharmacies in India who sells compression stockings which is a great way in controlling the pressure. By wearing compression stockings, blood pressure can be diverted towards the heart via veins and muscles. An improved blood circulation can aid reducing swelling and pain. Dr. Jathin, who have decades of experience in this field has reported that people have reported reduction in ache and swelling wearing compression stockings till the knee.

Another easy method to tackle with varicose veins is to keep the body moving. By doing several exercises and yoga asanas, blood circulation can be vastly improved that can help treating varicose veins. Performing workout sessions of swimming, walking or holding yoga asanas can prevent the formation of blood clots. A daily session of such workouts can help in improving the circulation and lifestyle, essential for treating varicose veins. Following activities that are recommended:

Walking

Swimming

Cycling

Following exercises that can be followed is:

Leg raises

Lunges

Calf raises

Ankle rotations

Having a daily workout session will also burst the bubble of sedentary lifestyle. People get varicose veins often because of their poor habits and lifestyle. With sedentary lifestyles, Dr. Jathin refers to habit of sitting for a prolonged time, sitting and standing in a poor posture, or poor leg position while performing any activity. Even habit of eating junk can escalate the issues of overeating leading to overweight that contributes to varicose veins.

Furthermore, even learning simple massage techniques can help getting great relief at times when varicose veins is too painful. Using it as an alternative therapy coming after surgery, using essential oils like lavender,peppermint, rose etc. can help in reducing the pain. However, it must be noted that massage must not be considered alternative to surgery in any way.

But before getting started with any home remedy, it is highly recommended to consult with medical professionals once. There are many surgical options like sclerotherapy, laser surgeries. stripping or endoscopic view of veins which can help in removing varicose veins at earliest. There are many cases where varicose veins comes passed down through generations. In such scenarios, treating varicose veins through medical methods like surgical or non surgical is even more better. Reducing salt intake and making changes in dietary intake can help in remarking crucial steps for betterment of health.

If you are the one struggling with varicose veins, make sure to get your checkup done at the right time. Consult a specialist, follow a good lifestyle and get the best medical treatment for varicose veins in Mumbai.

