How to Recognise Depression? Answer These Questions to Know When to Reach out for Help!

Amid this tough time, mental health requires our attention as much as physical health does. Today, Sunday (June 14) Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on was found dead at his residence in Bandra and it is being said that Chhichhore actor committed suicide. He was found hanging in his room and a domestic help alerted the police. The news has shaken not just B-town but entire country. 2020 couldn't get any worse but again it is a grim reminder that Depression is real. If you battle with depression, you know that there is no automatic way to fix your mood. But knowing that you are not alone in this struggle can be of enormous help.

And while sometimes you will find your feelings validated in a book, or in a poignant song, for some reason all of it makes you feel a little better, because somewhere you have an emotional soulmate. But if you often feel low and are not sure if those are signs of depression, here's all you need to know about this mental health disorder.

What Causes Depression?

The exact cause of depression is still unknown, but various factors, including biological, genetic, environmental, and psychosocial, have a role to play in triggering depressive feelings. If you want to put it scientifically, major depressive disorder (MDD) is caused by an imbalance of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain. Mental Health Awareness Month 2020: Are Depression and Anxiety Real Illnesses? Mental Health Queries Answered to Help You Decipher Fact from Fiction!

How Do You Know You Are Depressed?

If you have been feeling sad for some time now and not enjoying your life, you may wonder if you are clinically depressed. Here are a few ways to tell if it is time to reach out for help. Are You Depressed? How to Tell the Difference Between Sadness and Depression.

1.Do you spend all your day lying on your couch? You could be depressed if you are necessarily exhausted by the idea of getting up. You have all the reasons to raise your eyebrows if you stay horizontal all day, watching movies and feeling like a loser.

2. Have you lost interest in the things you love? Does the idea of seeing your friends and going out for dinner seem too much? You are depressed if you find yourself isolating from others. Depressed people find it too daunting to do things they love, and so they stick home.

3. Do you have overwhelming feelings of hopelessness? You are depressed if all the negative thoughts run through your head all day. When you are depressed, your mind is tricked into believing that you are leading a miserable life. Fortunately, when depression is addressed, feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness disappears for good.

4. Has Your Appetite Changed? If you find yourself indulging in more than usual Oreos, and other changes in your eating pattern, you could be depressed. We tend to self-medicate with food to feel better when the feelings of depression dawn. Foods to Fight Depression: From Salmon to Spinach, Here Are 5 Foods You Should Include in Your Diet to Boost Serotonin.

Unfortunately, we hate to admit feeling depressed because society has a whole tend to stigmatise depression. Call your health care provider and talk about your feelings. Remember treating depression is easy. Living with it is not!

