A person in their teen was born with male genitalia and raised as a boy but recent developments post a recent routine test found out that she has reproductive parts of a woman as well. She has become pregnant and it was found out a year ago through a random routine test that she also had working ovaries, a uterus, cervix and fallopian tubes. This teen born with a penis is now pregnant making it one of a kind case. She is known as Mikey Chanel and is 18 years old. All her life she was raised as a boy but she knew something was different. Mikey came out as gay at 13.

When Mikey was a foetus, it was initially revealed that she was a girl, however, once he was born with the male genitals, people were surprised. Soon she realised that she has working female reproductive organs as well. She said to the Mirror: "It was obvious to everyone that I was different right from the start. At age five I'd be playing with my aunt's purses and putting on my mum's lipstick. I never felt like a boy. I was quite effeminate and I never really went through a whole 'boy puberty' thing. I only have a tiny bit of facial hair. I've always had a feminine-shaped body, with hips and a butt. I got bullied at school, everyone told me I was a f****t, a tranny, since third grade, before I even knew what it meant really."

She further said: "I had been having a weird feeling after peeing and after sex, so they did an ultrasound of my urinary tract. They told me that I had a cervix, ovaries, uterus and fallopian tubes and that I could get pregnant if I wanted to. I actually thought it was a joke. I didn't even know this was possible. I was like 'haha where are the cameras'? Then they showed me my uterus on the screen." Mikey was diagnosed with Persistent Mullerian duct syndrome (PMDS) which is a rare condition. Know more:

Whats is Persistent Mullerian duct syndrome (PMDS)?

Persistent Mullerian duct syndrome (PMDS) is affects the development of the sexual organs in males. Males with PMDS have normal testes and normal male external genitals. However, they also have a uterus and fallopian tubes (female reproductive organs). Persistent Müllerian duct syndrome is a disorder of sexual development that affects males. Males with this disorder have normal male reproductive organs, though they also have a uterus and fallopian tubes, which are female reproductive organs. The uterus and fallopian tubes are derived from a structure called the Müllerian duct during the development of the fetus. The Müllerian duct usually breaks down during early development in males, but it is retained in those with persistent Müllerian duct syndrome. Affected individuals have the normal chromosomes of a male (46,XY) and normal external male genitalia. The first noted signs and symptoms in males with persistent Müllerian duct syndrome are usually undescended testes (cryptorchidism) or soft outpouchings in the lower abdomen (inguinal hernias). The uterus and fallopian tubes are typically discovered when surgery is performed to treat these conditions.

Doctors advised Mikey to have an immediate hysterectomy. Mikey revealed to the Mirror that: "People with PDMS are susceptible to cancer and tumours and the risk is lessened if you have a hysterectomy. My male parts came back infertile, but I was told that my ovaries were functioning. I was in a state of shock for a couple of weeks, then I realized that I wouldn't be able to have a child, unless I carried it myself, and soon."

