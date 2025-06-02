Sagar, June 2: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a woman died following a botched uterus surgery in Sagar. It is learned that the deceased woman, identified as Azadrani Chadhar, breathed her last after undergoing uterus surgery at Meera Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar. The deceased woman was said to be a resident of Biharipura.

After her death, Chadhar's family lodged a complaint against Dr Monika Jain, Meera Hospital’s gynaecologist, with the Moti Nagar police station. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Azadrani Chadhar was admitted to Meera hospital on May 6, following which she underwent uterus surgery without the family's consent. However, after the surgery, the woman's condition deteriorated. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

Hence, she was shifted to Shrilakshmi Hospital in Bhopal on May 13. Doctors at the hospital found severe abdominal infection and internal damage. They said that they found an intestine cut, which led to septic complications. Later, the woman passed away in the hospital. In her defence, Dr Monika Jain claimed that the deceased woman had a critical infection and low platelet count.

She also alleged that the patient was discharged at the family’s request. However, it is learned that Meera Hospital remained closed from May 22 to 31 due to the doctor travelling abroad. Acting on the family's complaint, the police have begun investigating the matter. It is also reported that the incident has triggered political outrage in Sagar, with the Bhim Army demanding action. Bhopal: Cops and Bajrang Dal Members Raid Gym, Warn Against Employing Muslim Trainers or Members in Madhya Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

On the other hand, Congress leaders, including District President Rajkumar Pachauri, visited the grieving family after the incident. He has accused the administration of negligence in allowing illegal hospitals to operate while warning of protests if justice is delayed. The incident has also intensified calls for a crackdown on unauthorised private clinics in Sagar district.

