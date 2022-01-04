A 37-Year-Old woman has recovered after spending 28 days in ICU fighting for her life against the COVID-19 coma after she was given a dose of Viagra. The nurse, identified as Monica Almeida, was given the erectile dysfunction drug just three days before having her ventilator turned off. She was discharged from Lincoln County Hospital a few days before Christmas, The Sun reported.

As per the reports, despite receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Monica had contracted the virus in October and within a few days, she had lost her sense of smell and taste and was coughing up blood. On November 16, she was rushed to the ICU and was put into a medically induced coma. Her condition was so severe that her parents were told to fly from Portugal to England to say their goodbyes, the media house reported. US Nurse Wins 8-Month-Long, Near-Death Battle with COVID-19! St. Mary Medical Center Healthcare Worker's Inspiring Story Will Make Your Day.

Reportedly, the 37-year-old was just 72 hours away from having her ventilator turned off when medics decided to give her a dose of erectile dysfunction drug. Miraculously, her breathing improved within days. As per the reports, Viagra helped her come out of a coma and saved her by allowing more blood to circulate to all parts of her body by relaxing the walls of blood arteries. The woman woke up on December 14 and was allowed to return home to celebrate Christmas with her husband and two kids.

