Valentine's Day 2020: How to Have the Most Perfect Kiss on The First Date

The first kiss is always memorable. Whether it is the initial smooch with someone special or it is your first time locking lips, you cannot help but recall every detail. If you are going for that first date, get ready to rouse your inner hopeless romantic and feel all the feels this Valentine's Day. With these kissing tips, you will make sure that you are not getting ghosted after you pucker up with someone. Read till the end.

1. Freshen Up

You may not be able to sense before the date if you are going to kiss, but being prepared is a good move. Freshen up before you step out and if you feel that kissing is on the cards while you are on the date, visit the restroom and check out that there is no food on your face and you have minty-fresh breath.

2. Calm Down

The first kiss can be nerve-wracking but try to be as calm and composed as possible. Plus, body language is everything. You are already a winner if you advance toward your partner with confidence instead of being shy and nervous. You do not want to be panting when you are locking lips with your partner, do you?

3. Do Not Rush

When it comes to kissing, timing is everything. It would be best if you went with the flow. Don't rush and wait for that perfect moment. While you might have to wait to finish the dinner and drop them back at home, it will be all worth. Rushing can be a clear giveaway that you are desperate.

4. Start Slow

The first kiss should always be a memorable one, so start slow. Keep it as simple and sweet as you can. You do not want to have an aggressive tongue-to-tongue makeout session the first time.

5. Leave Them Wanting for More

Kiss in such a way that your partner craves for more. Do not kiss more than once. Leave some to their imaginations so that they come back for more.

Also, remember nothing can get your partner more ready than asking 'May I kiss you?' Seek consent and then go ahead with the gentle lip movement. Let their lips align with yours to make it the most memorable one.