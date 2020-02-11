Valentine's Day 2020: Easy, No-Fuss Ways for Smelling Dreamy On Your Romantic Date Night

Fragrances (Photo credits: Pixabay)

The attraction, the connection and the rush you feel are rooted in chemistry, but much of that chemistry is rooted in smell. Memory is deeply connected to smell, and you would want to find one that flatters you, especially if you are embarking on a date. And if you are going on that first date, being the most attractive version of yourself is the smartest thing to do. Make notes of these tips to smell good on your date night.

1. Pick Soothing Fragrances

If it is a date, you need to choose fragrances that will make them comfortable around you. Choose citrusy, herby and floral aromas and avoid strong, pungent scents at all costs. If you are looking for something different, you can try out blends of floral and fruity.

2. Don't Apply a Thick Layer

You surely want to smell good, but you do not want to be overly fragrant like you have dipped yourself in a pool of Gucci Bloom. A strong scent can mask your natural smell preventing your mate from sniffing you out. Just stick to one spritz on your inner wrist to ensure you are not going overboard.

3. Go Indie with the Perfume

A lot of people wear the same scent, and for all you know, you would smell exactly like their ex did. If custom creating your own perfume is too heavy on your pockets, stick to smaller batch fragrances from indie brands.

4. Choose a Long-Lasting Fragrance

While selecting a perfume, make sure you go for the ones marked 'Eau de parfum'. These fragrances have a higher perfume essence concentration, making the scent last longer.

5. Use a Refreshing Body Wash

Smelling good is not just about masking the body odour but also preventing it in the first place. An easy way to do it is to use a refreshing body wash or a citrusy hair spray. An all-natural anti-fungal body wash can smooth your skin as well as keep body funk to the minimum. If you smell good everywhere else, you can skip using the perfume entirely.

How about picking a body wash or a lotion that leaves you smelling like a stroll through a park during magnolia blossom for hours? If you want, you can also use a body powder to mask your pungent body odour.