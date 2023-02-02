Rheumatoid Awareness Day is observed every year on February 2. This is a day to raise the concerns of all the people suffering from rheumatoid disease. Rheumatoid disease is also known as rheumatoid arthritis. It is an autoimmune condition in which the body believes the linings of the joints are foreign tissue, and it attacks and damages them, resulting in inflammation and pain. Rheumatoid Awareness Day was created in 2013 to help raise awareness for all people who function daily with both pain and misconceptions about this chronic disease. As you observe Rheumatoid Awareness Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about the history of the day, its significance and ways to observe this day. Researchers Make New Breakthrough in Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment.

Rheumatoid Awareness Day History and Significance

O’Neill Young says arthritis is just a symptom of Rheumatoid. Therefore, the official name of the day does not include the word arthritis, as RPF is campaigning to refer to the medical condition by the more traditional term used in the medical literature. According to the Arthritis Foundation, about 1 per cent of Americans live with this condition. Still, of those 1.5 million people, 2 to 3 times as many women as men develop Rheumatoid Arthritis, and 70 per cent of people with the disease are women. Rheumatoid Awareness Day is an important day that focuses on raising awareness about the disease. World Arthritis Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know About the History and Ways To Observe This Global Event for Raising Awareness About Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases.

Rheumatoid Arthritis is one of the most common autoimmune conditions in the world and has no cure to date. All that is known about this disease is that it can go into remission with proper and timely care. The main purpose of Rheumatoid Awareness Day is to spread awareness about the dangers of rheumatoid arthritis and how to fight the condition.

