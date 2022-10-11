World Arthritis Day, also called WAD, is a global event aimed at raising awareness about the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, referred to as RMDs. Several awareness campaigns are held on this day to hold discussions regarding symptoms, ways of early diagnosis and the different forms of the disease, which include ankylosing spondylitis, gout, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. People on this day are also made aware of the proper ways in which they can seek aid for these diseases. The term Arthritis is derived from the Greek words ‘arthro,’ which means ‘joint,’ and ‘itis,’ which means ‘inflammation,’ and Arthritis is therefore a condition which involves inflammation of the joints. Read on to know more about the date, history, significance and ways to observe World Arthritis Day 2022. World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know the Significance of Important Health Day and Raise Awareness About Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Date and History of World Arthritis Day

World Arthritis Day is celebrated on October 12 every year and was first established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) in 1996. Ankle arthritis has been diagnosed in Dinosaurs as well and it has been known to be present in humans since at least 4,500 B.C. It is known to have been examined first by William Musgrave in his 'De Arthritide Symptomatica' written in 1715. It has been understood that for any person suffering from Arthritis, movement becomes very difficult, but they are advised to exercise and maintain mobility in their joints to reduce inflammation.

Significance and Ways to Observe World Arthritis Day

This day aims to raise awareness about the disease so that patients or people with symptoms can seek timely feasible treatment and learn about the best possible course of action. While there is no cure for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, physical therapy and pharmaceutical aid is sought to relieve the pain. This day can be observed by helping arthritis patients and spreading the word about the disease. It’s also a good time to reflect on your own diet and exercise regime to take good care of your health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

